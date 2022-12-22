Author Robert McCammon’s New Book, "Walter Johnson Had No Idea," is a Stirring History of the Author's Family and Their Love of Baseball That Binds Generations Together
Recent release “Walter Johnson Had No Idea: A Life with Baseball,” from Covenant Books author Robert McCammon, is a captivating story that details how the author's family came to love the game of baseball and how the love of that sport has connected each generation to the previous, resulting in a family history tied to one of America's best-loved games.
Sullivan, IN, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Robert McCammon, a retired teacher and coach, having spent forty-one years in public education in Indiana, has completed his new book, “Walter Johnson Had No Idea: A Life with Baseball”: a genuinely captivating story that follows generations of a family tied together by their enduring love and appreciation of America’s favorite pastime.
“A dirt farmer in Southern Indiana in the year 1924, chose to name his son after a famous baseball player who would someday enter the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown,” writes McCammon. “Little did anyone know at the time, including that famous player, just how much that decision would mean to that son and the generations to follow. That was the beginning of a love affair with baseball that would identify this family, a love that would begin with the Washington Senators and move on to Minnesota in 1961. Now five generations in, this family allegiance is still very much alive today.
“This is a story of the son of that son with the famous name and his love of baseball that was handed down to him. He in turn has passed that love on to his son, who now has a daughter who will hopefully understand this love of the game. Memories are made with the game of baseball, and so many are worth sharing.
“As the pages of this book are turned, the reader will begin to recognize many of these memories and hopefully be reminded of memories that are part of their lives. Hopefully, the reader will have a better understanding of how generations of a family can be connected by the threads of a baseball.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert McCammon’s new book is a beautiful memoir that explores the connection that a family shares over the years that began generations ago with the love of a simple game.
Readers can purchase “Walter Johnson Had No Idea: A Life with Baseball” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
