New Management for Local Self Storage Facility
Fairfield, AL, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of MyPlace Self Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Fairfield. The facility located at 6500 Aaron Aronov Drive, was formerly known as Extra Space Storge. Now known as MyPlace Self Storage, this facility is comprised of 602 units totaling 78,215 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Fairfield, Birmingham, Midfield, and Westfield.
Remote owners, The Nuveen Group, purchased this facility in 2022 and rebranded it to MyPlace Self Storage. The Nuveen Group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of December 1, 2022.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 6500 Aaron Aronov Drive, Fairfield, AL, 35064, or contact their office at (205) 791-7313.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
