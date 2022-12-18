The AIM-TTi SMU4000 Source Measure Unit Series from Saelig Combines 4-Quadrant Voltage/Current Source With Precise 6.5 Digit Meter

The all-in-one Aim-TTi SMU4000 Series source measurement solution features powerful 4-quadrant PowerFlex technology for use in industrial product development and educational environments, battery charging/discharging tests, I-V characterization, and semiconductor work.