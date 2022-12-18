Lambert Pawn Announced They Are Open Six Days a Week
They are located in Whittier, CA. They are a trusted pawn shop and have amazing deals going on through the holidays. Conveniently open 6 days a week, the shop is a full service, California licensed pawn shop. With over 25 years of experience as pawnbrokers, they have dedicated their shop to helping consumers get the most money when they need fast money. They will loan on almost anything of value.
Whittier, CA, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lambert Pawn is located in Whittier, CA. They announced they are open 6 days a week to help with finding deals through the holidays. They are a full service pawn shop and are licensed in California.
With over 25 years of experience as pawnbrokers, they want to help their customers find what they need, and if that means fast cash, they can assist.
They carry luxury items, designer handbags, Rolex watches, diamonds, fine jewelry, and more. With their extended hours and being open 6 days a week, it makes it easy to stop by and shop after work or on the weekend.
If you need a quick quote, you can call them before you come in. As part of their announcement, they will run discounts, sales, and markdowns until Christmas. Visit them today. lambertpawn.com
Contact
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
