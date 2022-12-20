ASCI Federal Services LLC Certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Anchorage, AK, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This certification helps small businesses owned, operated and controlled by women to compete for federal contracts. SBA conducts a meticulous process to certify and demonstrate small business’ commitment to diversity and success. The federal government’s goal is to award at least 5% of all federal contracting dollars to women-owned small businesses each year.
“We are honored to officially be designated as a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB),” says Christine Hopkins, ASCI CEO and Majority Owner. “Going through the process to document our compliance with the rigorous standards set by the SBA took us about a year. We are both excited and proud to be able to now call ourselves a WOSB.”
ASCI became a majority woman-owned business in 2021, with Christine Hopkins holding 51% ownership of the company. Christine joined ASCI in 2013 and within six years was appointed into the role of President, moving into the role of President and CEO six months later. Christine is a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council and a volunteer in numerous organizations.
She actively volunteers for the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) certification programs as a Subject Matter Expert (SME), participates in the National Defense Industrial Alliance (NDIA) logistics committee, is on the Board of Directors for AK Child & Family and regularly volunteers her time to other organizations, such as the VFW Auxiliary and Covenant House Alaska.
About ASCI
ASCI Federal Services LLC is part of the ASCI family of companies, including Advanced Supply Chain International LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since April 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition.
To learn more learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com.
