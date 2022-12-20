ArKay Beverages and Walmart

Walmart is making a big step into the world of non-alcoholic alcohol. This is an exceptional turn in the trend of spirits and liquors. Walmart once again is the leader of a new trend in health, non-alcoholic spirits, and joining with ArKay Zero Proof. Arkay Beverages applaud Walmart for what they are doing in opening their doors to the ArKay product and creating this trend for Americans for a new healthy way to enjoy life.