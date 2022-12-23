Author Jacqueline Stonis’ New Book, "Love, Everywhere," is a Powerful Collection of Photos That Celebrates the Ways God Communicates His Love
Recent release “Love, Everywhere,” from Covenant Books author Jacqueline Stonis, is a meaningful collection of photos gathered by the author that shares a personal ritual of mindfulness of higher, perfect love in everyday life.
Clifton, VA, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jacqueline Stonis, who was born in Davenport, Iowa, and currently resides in the Washington, DC area, has completed her new book, “Love, Everywhere”: a meaningful collection of images that highlight incidental heart shapes in places such as clouds, food, leaves and even messes that signify a personal communication of God’s love.
Author Jacqueline Stonis has lived on three different continents. She believes that a calm mind and loving heart can find physical manifestations of God’s perfect love anywhere. Books of all kinds have always played an important role in Jacqueline’s life. She consistently read aloud to her children in their younger years, which served as inspiration for writing her very first children’s book, “Love, Everywhere.”
Jacqueline writes, “Did you know there is a constant force all around you? Some call it source, universe, or creation, and some call it spirit or vibes (short for vibrations). Very many people call it God, who watches from above, but no matter the name, this force is one of LOVE.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jacqueline Stonis’ new book hopes to inspire both children and adults with greater awareness of their surroundings so that they may be on the daily lookout for hearts of their own.
This inspiring work offers an impactful, visual method of explaining the presence of God’s love throughout the world to young readers and listeners. As they discover the hidden hearts in the images, they begin to understand God’s presence in everyday experiences.
Readers can purchase “Love, Everywhere” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
