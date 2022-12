Longtime Community Leader Sallie Clark Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs – Clark Brings Proven Results and Executive Experience

Colorado Springs, CO, December 21, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Sallie Clark, candidate for Colorado Springs mayor, addressed a large crowd of supporters at her announcement at the Norris Penrose Event Center on November 15, 2022, with a scenic backdrop of the Colorado mountainscape."I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where my husband of 42 years and I started a business over 36 years ago," Clark said. "It’s the place where I fought to save our local fire station – my first and accidental step into public service. We have a bright future ahead and at the same time, we face new challenges. This place, our beautiful city, is where I served as a council member and a county commissioner. And it’s where I was honored to be selected by my peers as the president of a national organization representing local governments and was appointed as the Colorado state director of a federal agency," Clark continued.Clark outlined her priorities at the event, focusing on a list of important topics, which included:- Safe neighborhoods, thriving businesses and support for first responders- Homelessness and affordable housing- Support for our military- Planning for the futureClark underscored her background as a military wife, outlining her dedication to the city’s important support and collaboration with military installations, local, state and congressional leaders at all levels of government. "Maintaining a strong military presence is key to a strong local economy", she stated.“We share the same goals: clean streets, smooth roads; kids who feel safe walking to good schools, trails that are well-maintained and welcoming, and the assurance that our water and utility needs are met. I have a proven track record of achieving goals for Colorado Springs, for El Paso County and for Colorado. I’ve been a community leader and someone who has served at all levels of government from local to federal, worked collaboratively with people from all walks of life and across party lines. I’m uniquely qualified to serve in this role as the chief executive officer of the city, to get things done for Colorado Springs,” Clark added.Sallie Clark’s qualifications:State Director, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for ColoradoEl Paso County CO CommissionerPresident of National Association of Counties (NACo)City of Colorado Springs CouncilmemberColorado Springs Utilities Board of DirectorsHarvard Kennedy School Senior Executive Leadership Program FellowshipTo read Sallie Clark's speech and view a video of Clark's official announcement, visit www.ElectClark.com About Colorado Springs: Colorado Springs is a "home-rule" city located at the foot of Pikes Peak, 70 miles south of Denver. With a land area of approximately 195 square miles and a 2022 estimated population of 506,646, Colorado Springs is the State’s largest city in terms of area and second only to Denver in population. The City of Colorado Springs operates under a Council-Mayor form of government through a nine-member Council (three Council members elected at-large, and six elected by district), and a popularly elected Mayor as the City’s chief executive. Source: coloradosprings.gov