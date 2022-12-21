ARX Advisory Publishes Annual Report for 2022 Covering Israeli Companies on the TSX & TSX-V
Report highlights the increase in Israeli companies listing on TMX exchanges as an alternative to private funding, alongside the need for better pre-listing strategy and after-market support in order to build demand in Canadian markets.
Tel Aviv, Israel, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ARX Advisory, a leading data-driven capital markets advisory, has published its annual report for 2022 covering Israeli companies on the TSX and TSX-V exchanges in Canada.
Key Insights:
- Israeli companies are increasingly opting to go public on TMX exchanges with 2022 representing an increase of 50% in listings. Moreover, in 2022, the market saw Israeli companies begin to graduate from the TSX-V, to the TSX, a testament to their maturity within this market. Of the current Israeli listed companies 77.8% are listed on the TSX-V and 22.2% are on the TSX.
- Taking into account regular trading periods (not including initial volatility during listing month), the top three performing Israeli stocks were: SuperBuzz Inc., Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., and NurExone Biologic Inc. Notably, Two of these companies were listed during 2022 (which also implies partial data), and all of them are listed on the TSX-V.
- Approximately ~66% of the Israeli companies listed are either technology or life science companies. While Israeli companies as a whole only represent 0.82% of global listings, Israeli technology companies represent approximately 4.8% of all technology listings.
- These companies, by in large, hold low valuations (in general and in comparison to TMX global averages) and thus see this as an alternative to private funding when they are not mature or high-valued enough to go to other foreign exchanges like NASDAQ and NYSE where Israeli technology companies have historically opted to go public.
- Despite this impressive progress, Israeli companies have overall underperformed the TMX exchanges. It seems that this is due to lack of pre and post listing market support and foundational corporate strategy when it comes to building demand and familiarity within the Canadian investor community.
- In order to overcome this challenge, Israeli companies that are listed or plan to list should invest in advanced investor communications and data-driven analysis tools in order to better connect with Canadian investors and build a foundational business narrative that resonated with them. This will become increasingly important in the coming years as more Israeli companies turn to the Canadian markets.
To Download the full report, please click here:
https://bit.ly/3VgmkoT
About ARX Advisory:
ARX Advisory is an Israel-based strategic advisory firm working with diverse companies to enable data-driven decision-making and growth. ARX’s team is comprised of veterans of the Israel’s elite intelligence and combat units. ARX has developed expertise in consulting capital markets facing companies on the challenges of navigating the public-market waters and seeks to enable their sustainable growth using advanced data analytics tools and foundational corporate advisory and narrative formation services. ARX Advisory is led by Chief Executive Officer Rotem Gantz, Chief Operations Officer Nimrod Okon, and Chief Strategy Officer Yehuda Leibler.
Please see full disclaimers and disclosures in the report page linked above (https://bit.ly/3VgmkoT)
Contact
ARX Advisory Ltd.
Jonathan Newman
+1-315-203-5471
arxadvisory.com
Jonathan Newman
+1-315-203-5471
arxadvisory.com
