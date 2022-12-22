Bwanaz.com Collaborates with Mirror Trend & Tepe Bath to Produce Sturdy, Highly Efficient, Energy-Saving, Tempered Glass LED Mirrors
Bwanaz aims to meet the demands of the Smart Mirror Market, which is projected to grow to $4.57 billion by 2027.
Chino, CA, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bwanaz (JJFK Inc.), an online fusion marketplace platform that combines wholesale and retail, announces its collaboration with Mirror Trend & Tepe Bath Inc. to produce sturdy smart LED mirrors that can sustain drops from up to two meters and help its users save up to 90% more energy than any other smart mirrors in the current market.
The reason that more and more people are adopting smart mirrors is because they enjoy the convenience that comes with the features and functions of having such devices. “Just think about how much our world has changed. We check the news and weather forecasts differently from the way we used to by just asking our smart devices. Life is a lot more convenient that way. Anything that assists in making things easier, people love!” says Tonya Verge, marketing manager of Bwanaz (JJFK Inc.).
“This is absolutely a breakthrough because the two main reasons that prevent customers from buying smart mirrors is the cost of the mirrors and the cost of keeping a smart device running all the time,” continues Tonya Verge. “Now that customers know they’ll be getting a very sturdy product that won’t break easily and not have to worry about high energy costs, there’s no reason to hold them back from investing in one of our smart LED mirrors!”
On Bwanaz.com, customers can find Mirror Trend and Tepe Bath Inc. to browse LED smart mirrors that come in all different shapes and sizes. Customers can choose the desired smart mirror of their choice, such as the 32” Beamy Infinity Gold Frame Round Smart LED Mirror, the 18” x 36” Dazzle Infinity Black Frame Oval Smart LED Mirror, the 22” x 60” Flashy Infinity Frameless Rectangle Smart LED mirror, the 24” x 48” Amicable Infinity Frameless Rectangle Smart LED Mirror, and the 30” x 24” Sage Infinity Frameless Rectangle Smart LED Mirror.
About Bwanaz
Bwanaz is a Los Angeles-based e-commerce fusion marketplace that combines wholesale and retail onto one platform. In a world where industry giants are becoming more and more prominent and crushing out small businesses, Bwanaz seeks to ensure that these small businesses can retain a competitive edge in today’s market by creating opportunities that allow them to buy less and sell more. Visit Bwanaz at www.bwanaz.com to accelerate the growth of your small business to new heights today.
