Saelig Introduces Portalevel® MAX MARINE PLUS Ultrasonic Liquid-Level Indicator for the Marine Environment
The Coltraco Portalevel® MAX MARINE PLUS is a liquid-level instrument designed specifically for use onboard marine vessels and similar environments that can determine liquid levels within closed cylinders, such as fire suppression reservoirs.
Fairport, NY, December 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Coltraco Portalevel® MAX MARINE PLUS, a portable, battery-powered liquid level indicator that is designed to non-invasively, accurately, and reliably measure the level of agents contained within a cylinder. Created specifically for use on marine vessels and similar environments, it can accurately measure liquid levels through the walls of closed cylinders, such as fire suppression cylinders, while still in place. The UL-Approved Portalevel® MAX MARINE PLUS is suitable for CO2, most liquified fire-suppressing clean agents, halons, and most other liquids.
The MAX MARINE PLUS, packaged in a neat, ergonomic, rugged enclosure, allows a wide range of control for testing the levels of liquids in fire suppression systems, accurate to within ±1.5 mm. A handheld sensor wand can be moved on the surface of the cylinder to determine the exact position of gas to liquid transition. A sensor extension rod is also supplied to enable easy testing of multiple banked rows of cylinders, often found stacked this way on board seafaring vessels. The MAX MARINE PLUS is capable of testing compressed liquids, including fire suppression agents such as CO2, FM200™, NOVEC™ 1230, Halon agents, FE-13™, FE-25™, NAF S III™, and all core Clean Agent systems.
Suitable for measuring the liquid level inside most single-skinned cylinders, the Portalevel MAX MARINE PLUS is most widely used as a replacement for the tedious weighing of fire suppression and other cylinders during installation and servicing, or removing the need to fit internal, invasive liquid level ‘float’ devices. Once the liquid level height inside a container has been found, the agent weight can also be determined using a separate stand-alone 7’’ hand-held Portasteele® CALCULATOR tablet, which is designed to quickly convert liquid height to agent weight when fed the cylinder size, agent type, and temperature.
Accurately monitoring the liquid level in fire cylinders is a vital aspect of any fire suppression system during maintenance schedules. Often the vessel’s crew is not qualified to dismantle a fire system to weigh the cylinders. Having a quick and easy-to-use quantifying method using the Portalevel MAX MARINE PLUS is an optimal, accurate, and efficient way of delivering assured fire safety onboard, thus protecting the crew.
Made in the UK by ultrasonics specialists Coltraco Ultrasonics, and supplied to navies around the world, the compact (6.3” × 3.2” × 1.2”; 10.6oz) Portalevel® MAX MARINE PLUS comes in a handy, sturdy carry case. It is the easiest way to reliably check liquid levels in almost any cylinder type. It is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport NY, their authorized USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG.
