New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Sugar Land, Texas
Sugar Land, TX, December 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of MyPlace Self Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Sugar Land. The facility located at 15025 Voss Road, was formerly known as CubeSmart Self Storage. Now known as MyPlace Self Storage, this facility is comprised of 791 units totaling 93,915 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Sugar Land, Aliana, Meadows Place, Four Corners, Mission Bend, and Pecan Grove.
Remote owners, The Nuveen Group, acquired this facility and rebranded it to MyPlace Self Storage. The Nuveen Group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of December 1, 2022.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 15025 Voss Road Sugar Land, TX 77498, or contact our office at (281) 201-6558.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please visit our website at www.aboutASM.com or contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
