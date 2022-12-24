Newly Built Self-Storage Facility in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis, TN, December 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local real estate development company has opened a newly built self-storage facility named Lucky Self Storage in Memphis, Tennessee. The facility at 325 GE Patterson Avenue is an adaptive re-use of the previous Lucky Electric Supply and Clovernook buildings. This retrofit self-storage facility sits on the cross street of GE Patterson and Danny Thomas offering 252 climate-controlled units to the communities of South Forum, New Pathways, South Main, Medical District, and Downtown Memphis.
Lucky Self-Storage is excited about providing downtown Memphis and the South-Central business district a top-notch facility that has a variety of solutions to support local businesses and homeowners that require additional storage space.
"With our unique position, only a two-minute drive to South Main Street, Central Station, The FedEx Forum and the South City parts of downtown, Lucky Self Storage is the prime location to meet your storage needs. We have purposefully designed our facility to have flexibility in size and climate-control to fulfill everyone’s needs. We look forward to serving Memphis for years to come!" - Eric Criswell, Owner
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services to Lucky Self Storage. The facility is officially opened and operating under Absolute’s management as of December 12, 2022.
For details on the property, or information on move-in specials and availability, please visit their website at luckyselfstoragetn.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AbsoluteASM. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Lucky Self-Storage is excited about providing downtown Memphis and the South-Central business district a top-notch facility that has a variety of solutions to support local businesses and homeowners that require additional storage space.
"With our unique position, only a two-minute drive to South Main Street, Central Station, The FedEx Forum and the South City parts of downtown, Lucky Self Storage is the prime location to meet your storage needs. We have purposefully designed our facility to have flexibility in size and climate-control to fulfill everyone’s needs. We look forward to serving Memphis for years to come!" - Eric Criswell, Owner
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services to Lucky Self Storage. The facility is officially opened and operating under Absolute’s management as of December 12, 2022.
For details on the property, or information on move-in specials and availability, please visit their website at luckyselfstoragetn.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AbsoluteASM. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Multimedia
Categories