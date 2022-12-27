Author Linda McKinley’s New Book, "Did You Ever Pet a Dinosaur? And Other Silly Sayings," is a Collection of Joyful Rhymes That Entertains Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Did You Ever Pet a Dinosaur? And Other Silly Sayings,” from Covenant Books author Linda McKinley, is a collection of nonsensical rhymes that serve, in a fun way, to prepare very young children for reading and other social skills.
Germantown, TN, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Linda McKinley has completed her new book, “Did You Ever Pet a Dinosaur? And Other Silly Sayings”: a delightful children’s book that features fun adventures, like dancing with a polka-dot pig in a wig to riding on the tail of a whale.
“Did You Ever Pet a Dinosaur? And Other Silly Sayings” is Linda McKinley’s third children’s book. After earning a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in education, she pursued her dream of becoming a teacher. She taught first grade in the public school system and, after her children started school, taught kindergarten, and later private school music.
This book of rhymes was inspired by the author’s children and, as a mom and preschool teacher, discovered the sillier they were, the better.
The author’s interests include playing the piano, reading (mysteries), college football, the beach, shopping, and, most of all, being with family and friends.
She and her husband currently reside in Germantown, Tennessee.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda McKinley’s new book is meant to stir the imagination in children and bring out the kid in readers of all ages.
Readers can purchase “Did You Ever Pet a Dinosaur? And Other Silly Sayings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Did You Ever Pet a Dinosaur? And Other Silly Sayings” is Linda McKinley’s third children’s book. After earning a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in education, she pursued her dream of becoming a teacher. She taught first grade in the public school system and, after her children started school, taught kindergarten, and later private school music.
This book of rhymes was inspired by the author’s children and, as a mom and preschool teacher, discovered the sillier they were, the better.
The author’s interests include playing the piano, reading (mysteries), college football, the beach, shopping, and, most of all, being with family and friends.
She and her husband currently reside in Germantown, Tennessee.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda McKinley’s new book is meant to stir the imagination in children and bring out the kid in readers of all ages.
Readers can purchase “Did You Ever Pet a Dinosaur? And Other Silly Sayings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories