Author Sara Caul’s New Book, "My Mountain Top Experience with God," Explores the Life-Changing Event That Led to the Author Having a Profound Relationship with the Lord
Recent release “My Mountain Top Experience with God,” from Covenant Books author Sara Caul, is a captivating autobiographical account that follows the challenging moments faced by the author as she and her children became trapped in the snow on a mountaintop. Despite the dangerous situation, Caul discovered a powerful connection with the Lord that helped to see her and her children through.
Henrico, VA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sara Caul, a loving mother and follower of Christ, has completed her new book, “My Mountain Top Experience with God”: a captivating memoir detailing the terrifying journey of the author and her children while being trapped in the snow on a mountain top, and the revelations she experienced along the way.
Caul shares, “It was Black Friday. We went to Tysons mall early that morning to do our Christmas shopping. We? I had traveled to Maryland to be with my husband’s family for their annual Thanksgiving celebration. His mother, father, all his brothers and sisters and their children were there, including our children. He was the only one absent. Supposedly, he had to work this Thanksgiving but would join us Thursday night, then he fell asleep after work and would join us Friday morning before going to the mall. Leaving the mall around five, he was a no-show, so I made a conscious decision to go home once we got to my sister-in-law’s house. I packed our things, left my two oldest girls, and got on the highway heading home. I stopped to get gas thirty to forty miles down the road. My sons, five and ten, were all buckled up; I had my bedroom shoes on. Taking a left out of the service station, I was heading home. One mile, two miles, this road was now very narrow, icy, and snow had accumulated from the weather earlier that day. Leveling off at an elevation of 4,200 feet, we started down this mountain. Two hundred feet we stared in disbelief at a twenty-five-foot white gate stretched across the snow-covered road.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sara Caul’s new book is an enlightening faith-based read that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Caul recounts her incredible connection to God and his guiding light in the face of unimaginable odds. Raw and deeply personal, readers will be spellbound by her story of triumph and survival through the deliverance and grace of the Lord.
Readers can purchase “My Mountain Top Experience with God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Caul shares, “It was Black Friday. We went to Tysons mall early that morning to do our Christmas shopping. We? I had traveled to Maryland to be with my husband’s family for their annual Thanksgiving celebration. His mother, father, all his brothers and sisters and their children were there, including our children. He was the only one absent. Supposedly, he had to work this Thanksgiving but would join us Thursday night, then he fell asleep after work and would join us Friday morning before going to the mall. Leaving the mall around five, he was a no-show, so I made a conscious decision to go home once we got to my sister-in-law’s house. I packed our things, left my two oldest girls, and got on the highway heading home. I stopped to get gas thirty to forty miles down the road. My sons, five and ten, were all buckled up; I had my bedroom shoes on. Taking a left out of the service station, I was heading home. One mile, two miles, this road was now very narrow, icy, and snow had accumulated from the weather earlier that day. Leveling off at an elevation of 4,200 feet, we started down this mountain. Two hundred feet we stared in disbelief at a twenty-five-foot white gate stretched across the snow-covered road.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sara Caul’s new book is an enlightening faith-based read that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Caul recounts her incredible connection to God and his guiding light in the face of unimaginable odds. Raw and deeply personal, readers will be spellbound by her story of triumph and survival through the deliverance and grace of the Lord.
Readers can purchase “My Mountain Top Experience with God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories