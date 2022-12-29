Author Sara Caul’s New Book, "My Mountain Top Experience with God," Explores the Life-Changing Event That Led to the Author Having a Profound Relationship with the Lord

Recent release “My Mountain Top Experience with God,” from Covenant Books author Sara Caul, is a captivating autobiographical account that follows the challenging moments faced by the author as she and her children became trapped in the snow on a mountaintop. Despite the dangerous situation, Caul discovered a powerful connection with the Lord that helped to see her and her children through.