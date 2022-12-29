Author Ernest T. Woodson’s New Book, "A Flower and an Angel," Explores the Author's Path Through Life and How He Was Supported by His Loved Ones and His Faith in God

Recent release “A Flower and an Angel: Woodson Poems and Short Stories,” from Covenant Books author Ernest T. Woodson, is a collection of poems and short stories that recount important moments of the author's journey of faith that has carried him through difficult times. Through his writings, Woodson honors those who have touched his soul and further shaped him to become the man he is today.