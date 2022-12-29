Author Ernest T. Woodson’s New Book, "A Flower and an Angel," Explores the Author's Path Through Life and How He Was Supported by His Loved Ones and His Faith in God
Recent release “A Flower and an Angel: Woodson Poems and Short Stories,” from Covenant Books author Ernest T. Woodson, is a collection of poems and short stories that recount important moments of the author's journey of faith that has carried him through difficult times. Through his writings, Woodson honors those who have touched his soul and further shaped him to become the man he is today.
Bowie, MD, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ernest T. Woodson, an author, writer of short stories, and storyteller who uses poetry as his medium, has completed his new book, “A Flower and an Angel: Woodson Poems and Short Stories”: a profound series of poetry and writings that reflect upon the author’s life experiences, and the people who have impacted him along the way.
The title of this book, “A Flower and an Angel,” is a poem in this book written by the author during his journey through the proverbial “valley of the shadow of death,” following the rebirth of his second wife in heaven, after her short but courageous battle with breast cancer. In addition to the poem, “A Flower and an Angel,” the book includes a collection of short stories and other poems dedicated to the author’s wife and others that uniquely describe the author’s compelling spiritual life journey with intriguing detail from his very challenging childhood and upbringing in poverty with his polio-stricken single-parent mother and four siblings; disappointing first marriage, travel and adventures in the US military during the Vietnam War, first meeting with his father after childhood abandonment, and life experiences—good and bad—that set him on the road to perfection and a life under God’s umbrella of everlasting love.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ernest T. Woodson’s new book will take readers on a beautiful journey through the author’s mind as he bares his very soul in his writings. Each passage will bring readers a better understanding of the author’s views on the world, and how his faith has propelled him through his toughest challenges life has handed him.
Readers can purchase “A Flower and an Angel: Woodson Poems and Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
