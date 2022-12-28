Clean Cut Landscape Co. Expands Its Social Media Presence
Clean Cut Landscape Co. would like to announce their social media presence in landscape markets has reached 1,000 plus followers. Clean Cut Landscape Co.'s new marketing efforts promoting the company locally through various social media outlets has exploded and is seeing continued growth.
Kenner, LA, December 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Metairie, Louisiana-based Clean Cut Landscape Co. is a premier landscape service provider in the Metairie and New Orleans, Louisiana markets. After creating their Facebook and Instagram accounts 3 years ago, they have seen growth from their promoted posts. They have embraced the digital age and are looking forward to reaching more clients through their continued efforts.
Social media has been a key to building credibility and brand awareness. It has also shown how to get leads in the most cost effective way. The digital future looks bright. Mario Boesch Clean Cut landscape Co owner will continue to bring great landscape services to local areas promoted through social media outlets.
Clean Cut Landscape Co. is a full service landscape design & installation offering all landscape services to make your yard beautiful.
Clean Cut Landscape Co.
Mario Boesch
(504)415-1438
email Mario@cclanddesign.com
