Michael D. Evenson’s New Book, "My Time in Heaven," is the Astonishing First-Hand Account of the Author’s Time Spent in Heaven and the Miraculous Powers It Gave Him
Recent release “My Time in Heaven,” from Covenant Books author Michael D. Evenson, is the extraordinary tale of Evenson’s death and his experiences in heaven before being brought back to life. While in heaven, he received the holy ability of healing and clairvoyance which drastically changed his life.
Titusville, FL, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michael D. Evenson, a recipient of the Project Sterling Award from Northrop Grumman and the Manned Flight Awareness Award from NASA, has completed his new book, “My Time in Heaven”: a gripping and remarkable story of divine power.
“I died and visited heaven before I had to go back into my body on earth,” said author Michael D. Evenson. “I spent a lot of time there, but it was only a few minutes gone on earth. I received the gift of healing to heal my body, so I can go back into it with the connections that were established, which made me capable to use God’s power to save people from death many times over and do miraculous things that astound people to this day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael D. Evenson’s new book chronicles his exceptional life. He was born with a halo around his head, as his parents had prayed for an angel. This is only the beginning of his remarkable time on earth and beyond. One fateful day in childhood, Everson died after drinking water out of the hose and falling ill. However, that was not the end of his story. Everson spent time in the kingdom of heaven before being sent back to earth.
When he returned from heaven, Everson found that he was different than before. The next day, he discovered that he had the gift to see there was a bomb hidden in his church which was set to go off during services. From then on, he was able to identify and harness his abilities, fascinatingly detailed in his new book.
Readers can purchase “My Time in Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
