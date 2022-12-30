Michael D. Evenson’s New Book, "My Time in Heaven," is the Astonishing First-Hand Account of the Author’s Time Spent in Heaven and the Miraculous Powers It Gave Him

Recent release “My Time in Heaven,” from Covenant Books author Michael D. Evenson, is the extraordinary tale of Evenson’s death and his experiences in heaven before being brought back to life. While in heaven, he received the holy ability of healing and clairvoyance which drastically changed his life.