Author Richard Suter’s New Book, "The Common Man's Guide to Christianity," is an Excellent Roadmap for Those Who Have an Interest in Becoming a Born-Again Christian
Recent release “The Common Man's Guide to Christianity,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Suter, is a guide to being a Christian and learning how to live life as God intended. It's written in a way that makes it easy to read and understand, but also makes it fun.
Watertown, NY, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Richard Suter, a born-again Christian at the age of 22, has completed his new book, “The Common Man's Guide to Christianity”: an uplifting guide written in a simple, easy-to-understand style that has useful information applicable to everyday living.
Richard states, “It’s amazing! Read the Bible four or five times and accept God after the first reading. I was in no way a candidate to become a Christian. I felt compelled to read the Bible as a book. I brought it up to my brother, my literary advisor and resident atheist, and he had said he didn’t think I could get through it because it was old English. My brother had read his favorite book Moby-Dick in verse, and it was excellent he said. So I thought I’d try it. Little did I know it was God’s plan for me to read the King James version.
“I was amazed as I read through that this confusing text made sense to me. I didn’t know much about the Bible, being a nonbelieving Catholic. But wow, this was God talking to me. So by the time I got to Matthew, I couldn’t wait to find out about Jesus—to read about him and to have my opinion of Jesus from the Bible, not from people (both good and bad), but from God himself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Suter’s handy manual is full of tips, tricks, and real-world advice for living the Christian life that is perfect for dipping into or reading cover to cover. It goes through the most important things Christians should know about their religion and provides a lot of information in a small number of pages. Richard writes in a simple, easy-to-understand style. New Christians who want to learn more about what the Bible says will find this book to be a good resource.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Common Man's Guide to Christianity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
