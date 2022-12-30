Carol Holmgren’s New Book, "There's a Monster in My Tummy," Centers Around Tommy, a Young Boy Who Believes the Hunger Growls from His Stomach Are a Terrible Monster
Lake City, MN, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Holmgren, a loving mother and lifelong storyteller who started an in-home childcare facility and cared for children for over forty years, has completed her most recent book, “There's a Monster in My Tummy”: a charming tale about a young boy named Tommy who thinks there’s a monster in his stomach whenever he hears it growl.
“I had many children enrolled in my childcare facility, all with different wants and needs,” writes Holmgren. “One child in particular was constantly hungry. Within an hour after breakfast, he would want something to eat. He told me his tummy was growling. I told him he needed to tame the monster in his tummy. He then told me that he could only tame it if he fed the monster; therefore, it became a game with him when he was hungry. It wasn’t long until all the children claimed they had a monster in their tummy and needed something to eat. We would use this monster story during our circle time. The children enjoyed talking about the kind of tummy monster they had in their tummy. I decided to use this as a story line for my second children’s book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Holmgren’s book is an adorable story for readers of all ages that explores how children rationalize the things they see and experience in the world. Full of colorful artwork and a delightful ending, young readers are sure to have their hearts and imaginations captured by “There’s a Monster in My Tummy” and want to revisit it over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “There's a Monster in My Tummy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
