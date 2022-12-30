Jessica Ellis’s New Book, "The Coping Kids," is an Engaging Work That Follows Six Children Who Are Given the Tools to Process Their Emotions and Must Put Them to Use
Macungie, PA, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Ellis, a licensed professional counselor in Pennsylvania who has dedicated her life to helping others, has completed her most recent book, “The Coping Kids”: a collection of stories that follows six children as they learn to navigate their big emotions and anxieties.
“This book follows six kids working hard to cope with everyday emotional struggles,” writes Ellis. “Find out how they overcome their biggest challenges with the use of effective coping skills. The coping kids are here to save the day, one strategy at a time!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Ellis’s book was inspired when the author became a mother and needed positive examples that showed children dealing with their emotions in healthy ways. With beautiful poetry and vivid artwork, “The Coping Kids” is the perfect story for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and provide the tools necessary for understanding and processing one’s cognitive struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Coping Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book follows six kids working hard to cope with everyday emotional struggles,” writes Ellis. “Find out how they overcome their biggest challenges with the use of effective coping skills. The coping kids are here to save the day, one strategy at a time!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Ellis’s book was inspired when the author became a mother and needed positive examples that showed children dealing with their emotions in healthy ways. With beautiful poetry and vivid artwork, “The Coping Kids” is the perfect story for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and provide the tools necessary for understanding and processing one’s cognitive struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Coping Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories