Announcing the Launch of Rock Your Blocks MAP™, (Make Anything Possible) Coaching Method to Help Women Reduce Trauma, Difficult Memories, and Emotions Quickly and Easily

Rock Your Blocks offers virtual life coaching to help women remove subconscious blocks to living the life of their dreams. Rock Your Blocks serves women ready to experience the gentle, fast, and effective reduction of memories, emotions, and trauma that blocks change and growth. Topics such as health, relationships, and self-esteem can be transformed through targeted MAP sessions.