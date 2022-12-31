Eagle Bitcoin ATM Launches First Bitcoin ATM in Australia with Bitcoin Lightning Capability
Gold Coast, Australia, December 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eagle Bitcoin ATM is excited to announce the launch of Australia's first Bitcoin ATM with Lightning capability. The new ATM has been installed at The Strand Shopping Centre in Coolangatta and is now available for use by the public.
The Bitcoin ATM allows users to easily buy and sell Bitcoin using cash, and is equipped with the latest technology including Bitcoin Lightning capability for faster, cheaper transactions on the Bitcoin network.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer this innovative service to the Australian public," said Amanda Alex, Director of Eagle Bitcoin ATM. "The addition of Lightning capability to our ATMs makes it even easier for users to buy and sell Bitcoin, and we are confident that it will be a valuable resource for the Bitcoin community."
Eagle Bitcoin ATM is dedicated to providing accessible and secure Bitcoin services to users in Australia. The company has a strong commitment to innovation and is always looking for ways to enhance its services and reach new markets.
For more information about Eagle Bitcoin ATM and its services, please visit the company's website at eaglebtm.com.
Amanda Alex
+61403997142
https://www.eaglebtm.com
The Eagle Bitcoin ATM is located in The Strand Coolangatta on the ground level.
