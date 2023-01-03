Prince of Pages, Inc. Announces Availability of "60 Christian Traits"
Prince of Pages, Inc. is proud to present a work of religious nonfiction from Tracy Taylor. "60 Christian Traits" is now available for sale.
Arlington, VA, January 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "60 Christian Traits" is a book that will provide children and young adults with the basic building blocks of a moral and ethical center. An individual must still choose to be a good person and make the right decisions, but having a more positive and solid anchor in this world will make those decisions and choices much easier to make.
Attentiveness, Thankfulness, Courage, and Kindness, these are but a few of the subjects discussed in this book. 60 Christian Traits is the perfect book for Sunday School Lessons and Classrooms, Wednesday Night Bible Studies, Ethics Training Courses, or even just personal devotionals.
"60 Christian Traits" is available for immediate download at www.princeofpages.com. The book is also available for sale from Amazon and Barnes and Nobles Online.
Tracy Taylor is a children's book author and a young adult novelist. She holds an Associate's Degree from Northern Virginia Community College and a Bachelor's Degree from George Mason University. She has traveled to over twenty-two countries and has been writing for nineteen years. She has also published a dental fiction series called Toothtown. Tracy Taylor is currently living in Arlington, VA with her family.
