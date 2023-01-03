ClarityNOW Launches Free Forever Plan
The #1 real estate business planning app is now free to use forever. The top coaches and agents built ClarityNOW with real estate agents' needs in mind. ClarityNOW’s new, industry-leading technology offers users a profit-first model for running a real estate business and industry-first executive-level insights.
Rochester, NY, January 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ClarityNOW has launched a free-to-use version of ClarityNOW on the web and plans to open the service up to all real estate professionals as a way to introduce more users to the app. The company is now offering the free version in the United States and Canada, where users are able to access ClarityNOW on the web through a free account. This “freemium” service is available to all real estate agents. Enough tools will be free to perform the app’s core functions. The user will have the option to keep a free account after 30 days or upgrade for more full features.
“Executive real estate coaches found that agents are great at selling homes but need help creating the business insights needed for a more profitable business. That’s where ClarityNOW was born to help agents with this problem. We want to make ClarityNOW more accessible and easier for more real estate CEOs, rainmakers, agents, and coaches to try it out and experience the product. Once they experience the app, built by agents and coaches, users will clearly see how ClarityNOW makes them a stronger business owner and team leader,” says Jeremy Herrman, ClarityNOW’s CEO and co-founder.
ClarityNOW’s new, industry-leading technology offers users an industry-first profit-first model for running a real estate business. They believe that business plans should be created by an agent's net profit goal and not a unit/volume goal, with profit being an afterthought. In addition, ClarityNOW’s full features include the key insights necessary for every real estate team. Users can get out of messy, error-prone spreadsheets, monitor and track goals using the app’s Goal/Gap Report, analyze a business with Executive-Level summaries, give team member portals, facilitate more constructive one-on-one’s with their team members, and if the agent has a coach, give their coach access to their portal which instantly strengthens that relationship and coaching performance.
ClarityNOW has been in business since 2021 and boasts some of the country's top real estate teams as clients. The country’s top real estate coaches and agents designed the app. The company's mission is to help real estate agents become better business owners and add value for all real estate agents. For more information: claritynowre.com
