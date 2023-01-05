Peter Licari’s New Book, "Multiple Sclerosis CAUSE AND EFFECT," is an Eye-Opening Look at How Incredible Amounts of Stress Can Impact One's Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Lindenhurst, NY, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Licari, a proud father who has authored three books, recorded two CDs with his band NORTH, and had a public-access TV show for two months which he wrote, directed, edited, and starred in, has completed his most recent book, “Multiple Sclerosis CAUSE AND EFFECT: How Stress Impacted My Thirty-Year Journey with Multiple Sclerosis”: a profound memoir that reflects upon the author’s experiences with multiple sclerosis, and the ways he believes stress lead to his diagnosis and other issues within his life.
“I finished my first book, ‘Multiple Sclerosis: A Blessing in Disguise,’ around the end of 1998,” writes Licari. “At that time, I was going through a lot of issues that I thought were very important to me. That book told of my discovery, my eventual acceptance of the illness, and how I dealt with what was happening to me. Like anybody else who is faced with the burden of discovery, I had a lot of questions that I felt I really needed to answer, but I never sought to answer why this had happened to me. As I now have had this illness for thirty years, this is what I honestly believe is the ‘cause and effect’ of having this illness in my life.
“I have realized that what I had been holding onto various memories ultimately caused my stress, if not added to it. This book will be different from my first book in that it has taken me thirty years to finally admit and actually realize what I feel was my ‘cause and effect’ to being stricken by this illness into my life. Gone are the people that affected my life in such a negative way that I can see it now for what it was. I realize now that I need to ‘cleanse my soul’ (so to speak) and share what I have has happened to me. Many people in my inner circle at that time would not believe me if I'd spoken the truth back then. For years, I've carried around this burden, my burden, and now it's time that it passes and leaves my conscious and subconscious mind once and for all.
“Once again, everything I say here is honest and truthful to the best of my ability. As I think you will see, I had an unbelievable amount of stress that for a while I was able to fend off, but in the end, I feel it caused a lot of issues for me. Each person may have a different level of stress that they can absorb, but if you ask anyone who has multiple sclerosis, they will tell you that the prolonged stress that they were under at that particular moment was the reason why it surfaced. Read this book and see if I am correct.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Licari’s book explores the connection between multiple sclerosis and stress by taking a look at the author's own personal experiences with both factors in his life. By using his own story to connect with readers, Licari provides a powerful tool for those currently living with multiple sclerosis, and how one can take control of their life and disease by managing their stress levels.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Multiple Sclerosis CAUSE AND EFFECT: How Stress Impacted My Thirty-Year Journey with Multiple Sclerosis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
