NSELED Launch Super Slim Taxi LED Display for Outdoor Advertising
Los Angeles, CA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NSELED Launch Super Slim Taxi LED Display for Outdoor Advertising.
NSELED today launched a super slim 960 by 320 mm outdoor LED display for taxis. It is an upgraded version of the NSE taxi top display, featuring cloud integration and simple functionality, with refresh rates varying from 2880 to 3840Hz.
“NSELED, has incorporated 4G/5G technology, and upgraded chip to enhance the taxi LED display performance,” said Lei Sun, NSELED Marketing Manager. “This taxi LED display can switch ads automatically and allow for integration with other devices.”
NSELED taxi LED display for outdoor brightness varies from 1000 to 5500 Nits. The pixel pitch available are P1.86, P2, P2.5, P3, P3.33 and P5.
Other features in the new NSELED slim taxi LED display for outdoor are GPS real-time monitoring functionality, in-built Wi-Fi internet connectivity, SIM card slot, Android and iOS-based applications. The NSELED taxi LED display also has adjustable mounting racks for car roofs.
About NSELED
NSELED designs and manufactures LED displays poster for outdoor and indoor applications. Currently, six patents for taxi LED displays. This is alongside other digital advertising platforms such as rental LED screens, mobile LED displays, and 3D LED displays.
Media Contact:
Tel: +86 755 2823 7438
Email: sales@nseled.com
Contact Person: Lei Sun
NSELED today launched a super slim 960 by 320 mm outdoor LED display for taxis. It is an upgraded version of the NSE taxi top display, featuring cloud integration and simple functionality, with refresh rates varying from 2880 to 3840Hz.
“NSELED, has incorporated 4G/5G technology, and upgraded chip to enhance the taxi LED display performance,” said Lei Sun, NSELED Marketing Manager. “This taxi LED display can switch ads automatically and allow for integration with other devices.”
NSELED taxi LED display for outdoor brightness varies from 1000 to 5500 Nits. The pixel pitch available are P1.86, P2, P2.5, P3, P3.33 and P5.
Other features in the new NSELED slim taxi LED display for outdoor are GPS real-time monitoring functionality, in-built Wi-Fi internet connectivity, SIM card slot, Android and iOS-based applications. The NSELED taxi LED display also has adjustable mounting racks for car roofs.
About NSELED
NSELED designs and manufactures LED displays poster for outdoor and indoor applications. Currently, six patents for taxi LED displays. This is alongside other digital advertising platforms such as rental LED screens, mobile LED displays, and 3D LED displays.
Media Contact:
Tel: +86 755 2823 7438
Email: sales@nseled.com
Contact Person: Lei Sun
Contact
NSELEDContact
Simon Lan
+86 755 2823 7438
https://nseledcloud.com/
Simon Lan
+86 755 2823 7438
https://nseledcloud.com/
Categories