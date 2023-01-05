The 9th Annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Basketball Tournament which first started in the mid-1970’s returns to the court with equal billing for the girls and boys teams.
Lawrence, MA, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Basketball Tournament made its return from a 2-year COVID break to the Merrimack College campus this Christmas season in a big way. The festivities started with Charlie Daher and his family, owners of Commonwealth Motors in Lawrence, once again honoring area scholastic athletes participating in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Basketball Classic at a pre-tournament breakfast held on the Merrimack Campus. A deserving senior athlete from each of the 16 participating schools was awarded a $1,000 scholarship at the event attended by over 400 high school athletes and their coaches. According to Rich Napolitano and Rick Gorman, co-directors of the Classic, the Daher Family helped revive and save this tournament 11 years ago and have provided $150,000 in total scholarships to date and even during the 2 years of COVID disruption.
For the first time since anyone could remember, both the Boys and Girls Divisions were held in the same location in the all-new Lawler arena and the classic Hammel Court at Merrimack College. Jeremy Gibson, Athletic Director, and the entire Merrimack community welcomed the tournament players and fans with open arms and made the experience second to none and from all reviews what is said to be the best in the state for high school tournaments.
Tournament Co-chair Rich Napolitano from Methuen said, “We were thrilled to bring the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic to a NCAA Division 1 setting at Merrimack College in the Lawler arena. We are thrilled to be partnered with Merrimack who is as influential in the local community as any of our schools.”
The competition level was second to none and involved some close battles. The favorite Andover Girls were victorious over North Andover in the finals and the Lawrence Boys took home another tourney championship in a hard-earned win over newcomer Beverly. All teams played competitive basketball and showed sportsmanship which represented their communities with pride.
This year celebrated 3 Hall of Fame inductees. John Vitale, Eagle Tribune Guru Mike Muldoon, and Tourney Savior Charlie Daher. They were all awarded in between championship games by Mike & his surviving wife and family.
Charlie Daher had this to say about another successful tournament, “It’s another year of hard work by the organizers, coaches, and players. I am proud I can be a part of something that can be part of local holiday tradition again. I said in the beginning I wanted the girl’s tournament to be a part of it and now having it all together at Merrimack College makes it even more special. Congratulations to the winners and to every athlete and I hope they enjoyed it as much as I did.”
For the first time since anyone could remember, both the Boys and Girls Divisions were held in the same location in the all-new Lawler arena and the classic Hammel Court at Merrimack College. Jeremy Gibson, Athletic Director, and the entire Merrimack community welcomed the tournament players and fans with open arms and made the experience second to none and from all reviews what is said to be the best in the state for high school tournaments.
Tournament Co-chair Rich Napolitano from Methuen said, “We were thrilled to bring the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic to a NCAA Division 1 setting at Merrimack College in the Lawler arena. We are thrilled to be partnered with Merrimack who is as influential in the local community as any of our schools.”
The competition level was second to none and involved some close battles. The favorite Andover Girls were victorious over North Andover in the finals and the Lawrence Boys took home another tourney championship in a hard-earned win over newcomer Beverly. All teams played competitive basketball and showed sportsmanship which represented their communities with pride.
This year celebrated 3 Hall of Fame inductees. John Vitale, Eagle Tribune Guru Mike Muldoon, and Tourney Savior Charlie Daher. They were all awarded in between championship games by Mike & his surviving wife and family.
Charlie Daher had this to say about another successful tournament, “It’s another year of hard work by the organizers, coaches, and players. I am proud I can be a part of something that can be part of local holiday tradition again. I said in the beginning I wanted the girl’s tournament to be a part of it and now having it all together at Merrimack College makes it even more special. Congratulations to the winners and to every athlete and I hope they enjoyed it as much as I did.”
Contact
Commonwealth MotorsContact
Charles Daher
978-687-3000
www.ShopUsLast.com
Charles Daher
978-687-3000
www.ShopUsLast.com
Categories