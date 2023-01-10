Stacklr Acquires STAKKID from The Experts Bench
Stacklr, a digital platform for Martech user insights, has acquired the Martech assessment tool STAKKID from The Experts Bench. The official announcement was made today.
Atlanta, GA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The proprietary Martech technology STAKKID includes individual user assessment, with over 8,000 tools, 3 primary strategies, functions, competencies, and user roles, and turns them into a simple, highly insightful, assessment score and dashboard for users.
Stacklr’s platform now provides robust insight to users, Martech software companies, and enterprise. Stacklr insights for Martech software companies will include over 100+ Points of Clarity. Stacklr’s goal is to create the most comprehensive Martech assessment tool on the market.
“Stakkid was originally built to target the most talented Martech professionals for The Experts Bench clients. What we quickly realized was that this was not just a software, but a standalone platform that had tremendous value to users, enterprises, and Martech software companies,” said Jodi Schneider, the Founder of Stacklr.
Stacklr provides unparalleled insight for software companies, users, and enterprise on how to leverage the full potential of the ever-evolving Martech landscape. With proprietary data, targeted leads, and a database of user software ratings and assessments, Stacklr offers companies and enterprise an unprecedented view of how businesses and users use their software. For individual users, Stacklr offers insight on how to align their Stack with their career goals. Users complete a comprehensive Martech tool and skill assessment to obtain a Stacklr score and unlock a free Dashboard that can be shared on LinkedIn.
