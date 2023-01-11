LT Senior Services Presents "5 Easy Steps for Downsizing: Simplifying Your Life Should Leave You Overjoyed, Not Overwhelmed," a Free Hybrid Event on Tuesday, January 17

Join LT Senior Services and Certified Senior Downsizing Coach Cyndi Cummings for this free hybrid event and learn how others have improved their lives by following some simple yet effective downsizing strategies. Cyndi will share her experience from the perspective of a real estate professional and professional move manager.