LT Senior Services Presents "5 Easy Steps for Downsizing: Simplifying Your Life Should Leave You Overjoyed, Not Overwhelmed," a Free Hybrid Event on Tuesday, January 17
Join LT Senior Services and Certified Senior Downsizing Coach Cyndi Cummings for this free hybrid event and learn how others have improved their lives by following some simple yet effective downsizing strategies. Cyndi will share her experience from the perspective of a real estate professional and professional move manager.
Austin, TX, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Moving is a big project at any stage of life but, for the older adult, it comes with some specific challenges. With more than 20 years of Austin real estate experience, certified senior downsizing coach Cyndi Cummings will share her insights that will help homeowners - particularly older adults and their families - with their biggest decisions related to living their best lives, wherever that may be.
“Simplifying your life should leave you overjoyed, not overwhelmed,” says Cummings, who is also a REALTOR® and founder of Turnkey Transitions®. “It is to everyone’s benefit to take steps toward making the most of our lives in order to ‘age well.’”
If considering a move, now or in the future, being prepared is of the utmost importance. Join Cyndi for this seminar and learn how others have improved their lives by following some simple yet effective downsizing strategies. She will share tips and tricks learned over the years from estate sale companies and professional organizers to effectively downsize a household.
The in-person event will take place on Tuesday, January 17, 10:30 AM-12 noon at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is also available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org for more information and to register.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
“Simplifying your life should leave you overjoyed, not overwhelmed,” says Cummings, who is also a REALTOR® and founder of Turnkey Transitions®. “It is to everyone’s benefit to take steps toward making the most of our lives in order to ‘age well.’”
If considering a move, now or in the future, being prepared is of the utmost importance. Join Cyndi for this seminar and learn how others have improved their lives by following some simple yet effective downsizing strategies. She will share tips and tricks learned over the years from estate sale companies and professional organizers to effectively downsize a household.
The in-person event will take place on Tuesday, January 17, 10:30 AM-12 noon at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is also available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org for more information and to register.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
LT Senior ServicesContact
Cyndi Cummings
(512) 766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org/
Cyndi Cummings
(512) 766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org/
Categories