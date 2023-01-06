Cecil R. Benjamin Named VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
St. Croix, Virgin Islands, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cecil R. Benjamin of St. Croix, VI has been named VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of government.
About Cecil R. Benjamin
Cecil R. Benjamin is an American political activist and executive, and chair of the Democratic Party of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Democratic Party elects leaders who fight for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. It strives to build a strong party capable of lifting Democrats all across the country to victory, from the state house, to the Senate, to the White House.
Benjamin believes that the Democrats’ fundamental responsibility is to recruit and elect Democrats at all levels, from the top of the ticket to the bottom, who share the same values, who will make a difference in the community, and who will improve the lives of the people.
“These are serious times and we have a lot to do. When Democrats come together, we all win. Together, in unity and respect for one another, we shall achieve much more,” said Benjamin. He feels the party must focus on the issues that are important to the people: energy, GERS, security, health care, economy, education, jobs, housing, transportation, election reform and the high cost of living.
Before entering the political arena, Mr. Benjamin was a teacher and served as the president of the St. Croix Federation of Teachers and the international and national vice-president of the American Federation of Teachers. He was also the commissioner of the Virgin Islands Department of Labor and in 2016, he served as a super delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he supported Hillary Clinton. In addition, Benjamin served as the chair of the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands and was the U.S. Virgin Island's representative, nominating Joe Biden for the party's nomination.
Benjamin was born in British Guyana and received his M.Ed. from Temple University in Philadelphia. He is a member of the Magician's Sports Club and the A.M.E. Church. Recently, he was named a VIP Member for both 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his exceptional service in the political arena.
In his spare time, Benjamin enjoys physical fitness, sports and reading.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.
