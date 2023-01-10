Author Judy Tarvin’s New Book, "Read My Life and Travel Experiences and I will Throw in a Kid," Details How the Author's Life Was Impacted by Her Faith in Jesus

Recent release “Read My Life and Travel Experiences and I will Throw in a Kid,” from Covenant Books author Judy Tarvin, is a faith-based account of the author's life story and how her relationship with Jesus helped to carry her through the loss of her first husband. With Christ by her side, Tarvin found the strength to persevere and forge ahead through whatever life threw her way.