Author Judy Tarvin’s New Book, "Read My Life and Travel Experiences and I will Throw in a Kid," Details How the Author's Life Was Impacted by Her Faith in Jesus
Recent release “Read My Life and Travel Experiences and I will Throw in a Kid,” from Covenant Books author Judy Tarvin, is a faith-based account of the author's life story and how her relationship with Jesus helped to carry her through the loss of her first husband. With Christ by her side, Tarvin found the strength to persevere and forge ahead through whatever life threw her way.
Wenatchee, WA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Judy Tarvin, a loving wife, and grandmother whose hobbies include reading, writing, watching college basketball, and being active in the Operation Christmas Child program, has completed her new book, “Read My Life and Travel Experiences and I will Throw in a Kid”: a stirring memoir that details the trials life presented the author and how she was able to overcome it all through her faith in Christ.
“All the stories you will read in this book are true,” writes Tarvin. “My life and travel experiences are a collection of true short stories—mostly funny, some serious, some informational to the location, and some spiritual, covering seventy years. I share personal insights on the road to my relationship with Jesus Christ in hopes that you, too, will not only know of him but will truly know him. One of my favorite verses, among the hundreds in the Bible, which has guided me through many things is from Jeremiah 33:3, and it says, ‘Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.’
“Let me explain the ‘kid’ part of this book. My oldest child was six when I became a believer. Her daddy was lost to the war in Vietnam. Later, a son came along and then two more daughters. There is no way I could have raised these kids without the help of Jesus growing me so I could grow them. The things I learned along the way were paramount in my life and theirs. However, there were many laughs along the way, and many times when I just had to shake my head and go on. If you have raised kids, I am sure you will relate.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judy Tarvin’s new book is a powerful testament that reveals the strength Christ can provide to his devout followers as they face life’s struggles. Tarvin shares her story with the aim of inspiring readers to accept Jesus into their hearts and follow his divine light out of the darkness.
Readers can purchase “Read My Life and Travel Experiences and I will Throw in a Kid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
