Author Barry G. Eaves’s New Book, "Welcome to Babylon," Looks at Various Signs Within Society That Signal the End Times Are Quickly Approaching, as Promised in Scripture

Recent release “Welcome to Babylon,” from Covenant Books author Barry G. Eaves, is an eye-opening read that analyzes recent events and compares them to the promised Biblical signs that herald the coming of the end of times. Eaves lays out his arguments on what he believes to be imminent, which is the development of a global government which must precede the Great Tribulation period that leads to Christ’s second coming.