Author Barry G. Eaves’s New Book, "Welcome to Babylon," Looks at Various Signs Within Society That Signal the End Times Are Quickly Approaching, as Promised in Scripture
Recent release “Welcome to Babylon,” from Covenant Books author Barry G. Eaves, is an eye-opening read that analyzes recent events and compares them to the promised Biblical signs that herald the coming of the end of times. Eaves lays out his arguments on what he believes to be imminent, which is the development of a global government which must precede the Great Tribulation period that leads to Christ’s second coming.
Charlotte, NC, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barry G. Eaves, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who continued his career in aviation and later retired from his position as an avionics technician with American Airlines, has completed his new book, “Welcome to Babylon”: a faith-based read that explores the warning signs present in society that the end times are approaching in accordance with the Bible.
“The end of things as we have known them is approaching faster than most people realize or care to believe,” writes Eaves. “The end times have been foretold for thousands of years, and for that very reason, many think it will never happen, that it’s just superstition. However, 2,600 years ago, we were told of a series of events that would take place which would bring us to the end of our civilization. All of those events have now come to pass—except one. Are we about to cause that last event to take place?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barry G. Eaves’s new book is a powerful tool for followers of Christ to take the steps necessary to prepare for his second coming. Using Scripture passages to illustrate his point, Eaves creates a compelling argument that one must strengthen their relationship with the Lord and cleanse their soul with his grace before it is too late.
Readers can purchase “Welcome to Babylon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
