J. Taylor Shortsleeve, MD’s New Book, "Medical School: What It Is and What It Isn’t," is Aimed at Providing Future Medical Students with the Tools Necessary to Succeed
Natick, MA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. Taylor Shortsleeve, MD, an internal medicine resident at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, has completed his most recent book, “Medical School: What It Is and What It Isn’t”: an eye-opening exploration of what one can expect to encounter in medical school in order to prepare prospective medical students for the next chapter in their lives.
“This short read is designed to give high school and college students a better idea as to what to expect when considering medical school,” writes Shortsleeve. “My book fills the void of tangible information about what it is like to be a medical student and provides an overview of what to expect during your first four years of medical training. Part of what makes medicine so alluring is the relative dearth of information surrounding what the training is actually like. There’s a sort of mystique and adventure to it. What I want to do for you is provide you with the basics that apply to most medical schools whether you aim to become a doctor of medicine (MD) or doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) or what the difference is between the two.”
Shortsleeve continues, “If you’re hooked on medicine or just thinking you might dabble, this read may help solidify or dissuade you one way or the other. If you’re like college-me and nothing will stand in your way or deter you no matter what information you come across, that’s great but ultimately unhealthy. You can strong-arm your thinking into what you want to believe, or you can take this for what it is—an explanation of what there is to look forward to when you finally get into medical school.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. Taylor Shortsleeve, MD’s book was inspired by the author’s own experiences navigating the complicated path of applying to medical school without any reliable resources to help guide him along the way. Not wanting the next generation of medical students to have to figure things out on their own, Shortsleeve compiled this helpful guide in order to aid prospective medical students understand the process and help those who are unsure discover if medical school is right for them.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Medical School: What It Is and What It Isn’t” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
