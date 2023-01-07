Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Dallas, TX, January 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm.
Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on 17 portfolios, and welcomed many new broker dealers to our selling group.”
A general softening in some financial sectors may be contributing to investors disposing of appreciated real estate in lieu of an asset that will generate substantial cash flow and a hedge against rising inflation concerns.
Good added, “Minerals are a great alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar assets typically used in 1031 exchanges, which certainly contributed to our record year. Our firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors by utilizing a compelling 1031 like-kind exchange provision approach to energy investing.”
Fore more information:
Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, LLC
5949 Sherry Ln., Suite 1100
Dallas, TX 75225
(214) 691-5234
bgoood@resourceroyaltyllc.com
www.ResourceRoyaltyLLC.com
