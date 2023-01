Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed

Dallas, TX, January 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm.Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on 17 portfolios, and welcomed many new broker dealers to our selling group.”A general softening in some financial sectors may be contributing to investors disposing of appreciated real estate in lieu of an asset that will generate substantial cash flow and a hedge against rising inflation concerns.Good added, “Minerals are a great alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar assets typically used in 1031 exchanges, which certainly contributed to our record year. Our firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors by utilizing a compelling 1031 like-kind exchange provision approach to energy investing.”Fore more information:Beth Good, CEOResource Royalty, LLC5949 Sherry Ln., Suite 1100Dallas, TX 75225(214) 691-5234bgoood@resourceroyaltyllc.comwww.ResourceRoyaltyLLC.com