Certified Functional Medicine Health Coach Launches Wellness Program to "Beat the Winter Blues" Ahead of Blue Monday

As a response to the growing number of Canadians experiencing and at risk for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), Ignite Health Coaching and Wellness, based in Alberta, today announced its four-month “Beat the Winter Blues” program to give participants the tools and skills to deal with the depression, lack of motivation and general unease that can characterize SAD.