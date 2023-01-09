Certified Functional Medicine Health Coach Launches Wellness Program to "Beat the Winter Blues" Ahead of Blue Monday
As a response to the growing number of Canadians experiencing and at risk for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), Ignite Health Coaching and Wellness, based in Alberta, today announced its four-month “Beat the Winter Blues” program to give participants the tools and skills to deal with the depression, lack of motivation and general unease that can characterize SAD.
Canmore, Canada, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- When trying to understand why the third Monday of every January, also known as “Blue Monday,” is regarded as the saddest day of the year, the science of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can be very telling.
SAD is a subset of depression that tends to recur annually and affects millions of adults across Canada. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 15% of all Canadians experience at least mild symptoms of the disorder, and many more are at risk each year.
As a response to the growing number of Canadians experiencing and at risk for SAD, Ignite Health Coaching and Wellness, based in Alberta, today announced its four-month “Beat the Winter Blues” program to give participants the tools and skills to deal with the depression, lack of motivation and general unease that can characterize SAD.
Led by certified functional medicine health coach Jennifer Schmidt, the program has an exclusive 12-seat availability and gives each participant the attention they need to create the space for long-term change and beat the winter blues for good.
What is the Beat the Winter Blues program?
Beat the Winter Blues is a four-month online program designed to help participants identify and adopt customized solutions to end the yearly cycle of SAD symptoms. The course is founded on the principle of concrete and prolonged lifestyle changes as studies identify such changes as an effective method to manage SAD (see Laura G. Leahy, DrNP, APRN, FAANP, 2017).
Additionally drawing on course leader Jennifer Schmidt’s background in recreation therapy, the holistic program also has an emphasis on intentional activity and physiology. The program, which includes several hours of both one-on-one and group coaching, consists of the following modules:
1. Clearing the clutter when it comes to our mental and physical space, as well as the commitments/activities consuming our time
2. Lowering inflammation by removing toxins, lowering stress, improving sleep quality/quality and cleaning up our diet while learning about how depression is an inflammatory condition
3. Intentional activity to transform the inner workings of the body to promote positive moods
4. Building a mental health routine to ensure long-term success and minimize mood fluctuations
These pillars are bolstered with the goal of achieving consistency through routine building and accountability through group support sessions.
“I worked in a psychiatric hospital for a number of years and found that winter was always the toughest for patients and that they kept coming back over and again. Something wasn’t working. My personal and professional experience has shown me that long-term lifestyle changes are the most sustainable way for people to improve their mood without continuous use of medication,” says course leader Jennifer Schmidt.
Sign up deadline is January 23, 2023
This four-month virtual program is available to anyone feeling the weight of the changing seasons, whether big or small. With only 12 seats available each year, course participants are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to secure a seat. To ensure a start date close to Blue Monday, the deadline to sign up is January 23, 2023, and can be done so on the Ignite Health Coaching website.
The cost of the program is as follows:
One upfront payment of $1000 (save $200) or,
Four monthly payments of $300
About Ignite Health Coaching & Wellness and Jennifer
Ignite is a health coaching and wellness organization based in Alberta, Canada. With the use of a unique combination of activity-based therapy and health interventions, they aim to understand and treat the root causes of poor mental health while helping clients to find flexible solutions that fit into their lifestyles.
Ignite Health Coaching & Wellness is led by Recreation Therapist and Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach Jennifer Schmidt. Jennifer has worked with over 1000 mental health clients in the public health care system and private practice. In addition to her professional experience, she has a history of seasonal depression and has utilized the approaches taught in this program to find long-term relief herself.
Contact
Please learn more about and sign up for Beat the Winter Blues here by January 23, 2023.
Course leader Jennifer Schmidt:
jennifer@ignitemyhealth.ca | Instagram
