Huntington Study Group Names First Chief Innovation Officer
Rochester, NY, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in clinical research for Huntington’s Disease (HD) for over 30 years, today announced Brett Kinsler has been named to the newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer (CINO). Kinsler will build on HSG’s remarkable history of mission-focused, transformative advances in clinical trial work related to HD. “We created this role knowing our organization would benefit greatly from a champion who could generate and cultivate ideas and guide their successful implementation,” said Shari Kinel, Chief Executive Officer of HSG. “We know Brett is the right person, in part due to his previous experience with HSG.”
Last year, Kinsler served as a consultant to develop HSG’s myHDstory™, an online platform that allows the HD community to contribute to research remotely. “The development and implementation of this platform was key to the success of our pilot observational study, ‘Making HD Voices Heard.’ We owe the ease of participation in our study in large part to Brett and the structured thinking he brought to the team,” said Dr. Karen Anderson, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology at Georgetown University Medical Center and Principal Investigator of the study. Brett will also be an instrumental part of the organization’s plans to create a comprehensive education center dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and capabilities of HSG members, families, and sponsors to improve research and care. The formation of this center is another example of how HSG continues to lead, innovate, and grow.
Kinsler’s broad background, which includes experience in clinical trials, clinical practice, entrepreneurialism, post-graduate teaching, and strategic advisory for hospitals, health systems, payers, collaboratives, federal and state governments are a natural fit for HSG and its wholly owned clinical research subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc.
“I’m so excited to join the amazing HSG team in their mission to discover treatments that matter to people affected by HD,” Kinsler said. “I love applying strategic thinking, technology, and innovation to develop new solutions and processes that drive better outcomes. HSG is at the forefront of HD research and is making history with their many firsts. I cannot wait to be a part of that and help HSG continue to grow as a leader in HD research, education, and care.”
Kinsler began as the new CINO on January 9, 2023.
About Huntington’s Disease
Huntington’s Disease (HD) is a hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by a movement disorder, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes, usually beginning in middle adult life. About 30,000 people in North America have HD, and another 200,000 are considered “at risk” for inheriting the illness because they have (or had) a parent with HD.
About Huntington Study Group / HSG Clinical Research
Founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, the Huntington Study Group (HSG) is a not-for-profit organization comprising the world’s first and largest collaborative network of experts in Huntington’s Disease whose mission is to seek treatments that make a difference for those affected by HD. HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the HSG, is a full-service clinical research organization that specializes in conducting HD trials. There are 700 credentialed HD experts at more than 120 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. The HSG also offers educational services such as CME4HD™ for healthcare professionals and care providers treating patients with HD. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
Contact
Huntington Study GroupContact
Emma Grushkin
800-487-7671
https://huntingtonstudygroup.org
