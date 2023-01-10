MDN Group Announces Pre-M&A Advisory Services
MDN Group, a leading independent investment banking advisory company specialising in mergers and acquisitions and strategic advice, has recently introduced a new service to its portfolio: Pre-M&A Advisory. This preliminary stage project is retainer-based and explores the possibility of an M&A transaction. It usually takes about two months and a written confirmation is provided of the interest in the M&A deal.
Any desired, successful outcome begins with pre-deal activities that are meticulously executed. This involves finding the right deal through careful screening, analysis and due diligence. The Pre-M&A Advisory service is designed to drive the identification of the right deal- tailored to the specific needs of a business.
This preliminary stage project is retainer-based and explores the possibility of an M&A transaction. It usually takes about two months and a written confirmation is provided of the interest in the M&A deal.
Advantages of Pre-M&A Advisory
A tailored and customised selection of M&A opportunities that fit best in terms of revenue, size, the geography of operations, sectors invested in, and more.
No mandate and no exclusivity.
Confidentiality guaranteed.
Quick results.
An autonomous process that requires no involvement from management.
"We use our expertise to analyse market opportunities, weigh different industry scenarios and how they may evolve in the future and identify potential opportunities for M&A. We basically lay the groundwork for you," shares Victoria Thomas, Associate at MDN Group.
"Timing is crucial when considering any M&A opportunity. What MDA Group gives you is a curated selection of M&A opportunities that are just right for you, tailored to your investment needs. We save you valuable time with our customised advisory services," adds Robert Nilsen, Associate at MDN Group.
Victoria Thomas and Robert Nilsen will be guiding the Pre-M&A Advisory services. Victoria specialises in working with clients to create detailed analyses and valuations. These reports illustrate how the industry and businesses are performing, projections as well as overall business value. Victoria has a degree in Business Administration and a master's degree in Accountancy. Robert focuses on seller relationships and all sell-side engagements. He has over five years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, strategic management and corporate finance and has been involved in several successful M&A, start-ups and investment and divestment projects. He has a master's degree in Accounting with a specialisation in consulting.
About MDN Group
MDN Group is a leading investment banking advisory company with offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company has over two decades of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and strategic advice- and has built excellent business relationships with business organisations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company specialises in high-quality advisory services in a wide range of markets as well as in varied industrial sectors. The company prides itself on its in-depth knowledge, dynamics and competitive forces of every sector it operates in, and how these affect its clients and strategic/ institutional investors. The company focuses on low and mid-market mergers and acquisitions ranging from €10m up to €200m, and already has over 650 corporate domestic and multinational clients in its kitty.
Contact
MDN GroupContact
Victoria Thomas
+49 69 120066932
mdn-group.com
Victoria Thomas
+49 69 120066932
mdn-group.com
