Parker Pawn Announced Updated Inventory of Pre-Owned Electronics
Parker Pawn has three locations in the Fayetteville, NC area. They have updated their inventory of pre-owned electronics. They have an Apple Macbook Air and other lap tops for sale.
Fayetteville, NC, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- People upgrade their home electronics during the holiday season, which adds many pre-owned computers, televisions, and gaming systems to Parker Pawn's vast inventory.
Parker Pawn announced they recently updated their electronics inventory. They have added quality pre-owned devices, gaming systems, and computers to their inventory.
Electronics quickly change with new technology. When new models hit the marketplace, people bring their pre-owned devices to Parker Pawn to sell or pawn. This means the inventory in the store is continually updated with next to new items. The store checks the electronic to ensure they are in good working order and all cords and accessories are included.
Stop in Parker Pawn to see what is in their inventory. www.parkerpawn.com
Contact
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
