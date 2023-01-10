Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New 5thGen QuickTrick® QuickString™
The New 5th Gen QuickTrick® QuickString™ is the only system that allows you to check caster, camber, toe and thrust angle in one kit on any hard surface at an affordable price.
Pelham, AL, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- quicktrickalignment.com/product/qsb/
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has debuted a new product geared for the Automotive enthusiast and professional repair community.
An early BETA test was released in October and now the final version is open to the public for pre-release as of January 10, 2023. The new alignment kit has received rave reviews and has been designated the best portable alignment system to date.
The new system offers the end user the ability to check caster, camber & toe alignment with the addition of checking thrust angle and squaring the vehicle all in the same kit which comes in under $1,000.
“This is truly an all-inclusive kit, positioned for the end user to customize their size to fit their specific needs. The new QuickString™ is a game changer for automotive shops, customizers, racers, and the home DIYer,” stated Inventor and co-founder, Gary Gann.
The new system includes everything needed for 8” to 26” rims and up to 44” tires. “Since we manufacture in house, we can customize to any need,” says CEO, Tess Winningham. “We received a lot of feedback on the original system. We took all the feedback and suggestions and incorporated a complete system customizable by vehicle and budget and as accurate as any tools available on the global market.”
ALSS portable alignment equipment has been 3rd party tested for accuracy against the best-known brands. QuickTrick products are accurate, affordable and are currently being used in over 100 countries and across industries from fleet managers of B2B, government and military as well as weekend racers, custom builders, and independent automotive shops.
“We are really excited to continue supporting a growing market of enthusiasts. I am truly proud of this system and the glowing feedback received,” stated Tess Winningham. “Every product we bring to market is another way of giving back to the community that has supported us over the past 10+ years. It is all about support and giving back.”
About ALSS QuickTrick
Alignment Simple Solutions manufactures QuickTrick Alignment Tools. QuickTrick tools are designed to improve performance, lengthen tire life through early and fast diagnosis of wheel alignment issues on any vehicle. QuickTrick provides the ability to reduce risk & damage through early detection without cumbersome equipment and eliminates the need for a lift when measuring. No special training is needed.
We stand behind our products with a full money back guarantee and lifetime warranty on craftsmanship. We are proud to manufacture in the USA.
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has debuted a new product geared for the Automotive enthusiast and professional repair community.
An early BETA test was released in October and now the final version is open to the public for pre-release as of January 10, 2023. The new alignment kit has received rave reviews and has been designated the best portable alignment system to date.
The new system offers the end user the ability to check caster, camber & toe alignment with the addition of checking thrust angle and squaring the vehicle all in the same kit which comes in under $1,000.
“This is truly an all-inclusive kit, positioned for the end user to customize their size to fit their specific needs. The new QuickString™ is a game changer for automotive shops, customizers, racers, and the home DIYer,” stated Inventor and co-founder, Gary Gann.
The new system includes everything needed for 8” to 26” rims and up to 44” tires. “Since we manufacture in house, we can customize to any need,” says CEO, Tess Winningham. “We received a lot of feedback on the original system. We took all the feedback and suggestions and incorporated a complete system customizable by vehicle and budget and as accurate as any tools available on the global market.”
ALSS portable alignment equipment has been 3rd party tested for accuracy against the best-known brands. QuickTrick products are accurate, affordable and are currently being used in over 100 countries and across industries from fleet managers of B2B, government and military as well as weekend racers, custom builders, and independent automotive shops.
“We are really excited to continue supporting a growing market of enthusiasts. I am truly proud of this system and the glowing feedback received,” stated Tess Winningham. “Every product we bring to market is another way of giving back to the community that has supported us over the past 10+ years. It is all about support and giving back.”
About ALSS QuickTrick
Alignment Simple Solutions manufactures QuickTrick Alignment Tools. QuickTrick tools are designed to improve performance, lengthen tire life through early and fast diagnosis of wheel alignment issues on any vehicle. QuickTrick provides the ability to reduce risk & damage through early detection without cumbersome equipment and eliminates the need for a lift when measuring. No special training is needed.
We stand behind our products with a full money back guarantee and lifetime warranty on craftsmanship. We are proud to manufacture in the USA.
Contact
Alignment Simple Solutions - QuickTrickContact
A.T. Gann
205-475-2419
https://quicktrickalignment.com
A.T. Gann
205-475-2419
https://quicktrickalignment.com
Categories