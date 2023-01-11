Beach Loan Service Announced They Buy GIA Certified Diamonds
Beach Loan Services is a full service pawn shop. They are pleased to announce they will buy GIA certified diamonds and diamonds without a certificate for cash.
Stanton, CA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beach Loan Services is a full service pawn shop under the management of pawn broker "Joe." The shop announced they buy GIA certified diamonds and diamonds that don't have a certification. The shop will test the diamond, and if the testing concludes they are quality diamonds, they will make an offer to purchase the precious gems.
GIA certification is provided by the Gemological Institute of America, the largest nonprofit source of gemological knowledge in the world. A GIA certification used cut, clarity, color, and carat to determine the quality of a diamond. When someone brings in a certification with the diamonds they want to sell, the pawn brokers at the shop can use the information to make a fair market offer.
Beach Loan Services is pleased to announce they also consider diamonds, diamond engagement rings, and other diamond jewelry without a certificate. They will take the time to test the gems and determine its value.
Stop by today and see them or visit them at beachloanservices.com/.
GIA certification is provided by the Gemological Institute of America, the largest nonprofit source of gemological knowledge in the world. A GIA certification used cut, clarity, color, and carat to determine the quality of a diamond. When someone brings in a certification with the diamonds they want to sell, the pawn brokers at the shop can use the information to make a fair market offer.
Beach Loan Services is pleased to announce they also consider diamonds, diamond engagement rings, and other diamond jewelry without a certificate. They will take the time to test the gems and determine its value.
Stop by today and see them or visit them at beachloanservices.com/.
Contact
Beach Loan Services & PawnContact
Tony DeMarco
(714) 827-9796
beachloanservices.com/
Tony DeMarco
(714) 827-9796
beachloanservices.com/
Categories