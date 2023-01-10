Next Frontier Advanced Manufacturing Institute (NFAMI) and Highlands College Introduce First Operation Next Cohort
NFAMI and Highlands College of Montana Tech announce the first cohort of transitioning service-men and women to take advanced manufacturing courses under the Operation Next Program from LIFT. 30 students will obtain advanced certifications in welding or CNC machining via a hybrid intensive training at Highlands College and virtual.
Butte, MT, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Next Frontier Advanced Manufacturing Institute (NFAMI) has partnered with Highlands College of the Montana Tech to bring the Operation Next program to Montana. NFAMI was formed in 2022 to engage, lift, and inspire transitioning members of our armed services and veterans with skills-based training for advanced manufacturing. The first cohort of 30 students began their coursework in a hybrid program with in-class training and virtual learning on January 7, 2023.
Benjamin Kohler, Executive Director of NFAMI, said, “We’re thrilled to be able to bring the Operation Next program, created by LIFT, a national manufacturing institute, to our service men and women in Southwest Montana. Our community has been amazingly receptive to this concept, and we will be training these fine individuals and helping them obtain industry-leading certifications in CNC machining and welding at no cost to the students!”
Karen VanDaveer, Dean of Highlands College, added, “This is such a natural fit for Highlands College with our incredible faculty and facilities When NFAMI came to us with the concept of supporting our military personnel to obtain these certifications, we jumped at the opportunity. To bring this to fruition in less than a year is a true testament to NFAMI and my team.”
NFAMI was founded by Universal Achemetal Titanium, LLC, who has been a long-standing member of the community. Chief Operating Officer, Marc Snyderman, said, “Butte and our veterans and the Department of Defense have provided us so many opportunities we wanted to bring a new program to the community to support the future. The community’s support in turn, has been amazing. Having Brooke Samson from Highlands College and Stephanie Sorini of the Butte Chamber of Commerce join our Board of Directors shows the commitment to our goals.”
To learn more about NFAMI, visit them at www.nfami.org.
NFAMI is a 501(c)(3) (pending) located in Butte, Montana, with the mission of supporting and elevating veterans and transitioning service mean and women through training and certifications in advanced manufacturing. NFAMI is actively looking for sponsorships and donations to support additional cohorts.
Marc Snyderman
646-242-3862
nfami.org
Ben Kohler 406-494-8113
