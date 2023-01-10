One of Silicon Valley’s Top 100 Influential Women in Business Sparks Culture Changes with New How-to; Available for Pre-Order

With passion and candor, Margaret Graziano has revolutionized the way business leaders approach corporate culture. Now, she’s sharing her 20+ years of organizational and leadership experience in her new book, “Ignite Culture,” available now for pre-order. Offering frank, game-changing advice grounded in real-world business experience, Graziano helps leaders build new cultures or mend broken ones. The result is sustainable, healthy, high-performance work environments where employees can thrive.