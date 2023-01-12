PB Pawn and Jewelry - Diamond Buying/Jewelry Sales Expert Pawn Shop Services Expand
PB Pawn and Jewelry, a pawn shop based in San Diego, CA, has expanded its services to include the buying and selling of diamonds, fine jewelry, and precious metals in Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, San Marcos, and the surrounding communities.
San Diego, CA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now serving residents of San Diego and surrounding areas, PB Pawn and Jewelry expansion leverages years of operational experience providing high-class pawn shop and loan services to new and existing customers.
The latest announcement is in the line with the San Diego, CA pawn shop's vision of providing good quality, trusted, and experienced service to the residents of San Diego who wish to sell or pawn personal assets.
The company operates a quick and easy lending process for those who wish to pawn precious metals, jewelry, and diamonds. This means the customer does not lose their item permanently, but uses their item as collateral against their loan.
There are different factors that the company considers when purchasing or lending money against diamonds. For example, the payout depends on the market value of the item, which is determined by its size, cut, color, carat weight and clarity.
For example, a cluster of diamonds, the payout is based on the value of each diamond in the cluster, and if the diamonds are situated in a brand-name jewelry item, such as a Tiffany necklace. The payout can be considerably more because of the intrinsic value and brand value of the product.
PB Pawn and Jewelry typically pays more for items that are deemed easy to sell. These include Tiffany diamonds, Zales diamonds, loose diamonds, and 1-carat diamonds.
The pawnshop also has a wide selection of diamonds for sale, and can advise customers of the most suitable items in stock depending on their needs. For instance, if a customer is looking for an engagement ring, the highly trained staff can advise accordingly.
PB Pawn and Jewelry are a CAPA trusted lender all quotes on jewelry, diamonds, and watches are completed while the customer waits, and customers are under no obligation to sell or pawn unless they choose to do so.
All appraisals and transactions are strictly confidential between the member of the staff and the customer.
The business operates under a strict policy upon which it will not accept stolen goods. Customers are required to show a government issued ID and a signature.
Interested parties can access: www.pbpawn.com/
Contact
Alex Pourat
858-263-4904
https://pbpawn.com/
