Vacatia to Manage Dolphin Run Condos in Virginia Beach
Mill Valley, CA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc. has been awarded the management contract for Dolphin Run, a 15-story luxury condominium located in Virginia Beach. In addition to managing the 110-unit wholly owned condo association, Vacatia will provide rental and revenue management services to all owners participating in the rental program. With this new contract, Vacatia has expanded its Virginia Beach–area management footprint — through its VSA subsidiary — to more than 30 condo associations.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Vacatia,” says Tom Cuneo, Dolphin Run’s HOA board president. “Over the past few years, they have earned a local and national reputation for hands-on management that delivers operating efficiencies, achieves rental growth and elevates the owner experience.”
According to Joe Cantrell, Vacatia’s senior vice president of regional operations, Dolphin Run presents a tremendous opportunity. “We’re different from other management companies,” he says. “We understand that to effectively manage a property — whether it’s a timeshare or condo — the rental side of the business can’t be an afterthought. Rentals play a crucial role in the long-term health of a property.”
“At our VSA timeshare properties in Virginia Beach,” Cantrell adds, “rentals have seen significant growth in just one year of Vacatia stewardship. And now, with the combined property and hospitality management expertise of Vacatia and VSA, we’re looking forward to achieving similar results as we introduce new guests to Dolphin Run’s stellar amenities and enviable location.”
Located in the South Beach area, just steps from the city’s bustling boardwalk, Dolphin Run boasts a mix of spacious, fully furnished one, two and three-bedroom condos — all of which feature a full kitchen. On-site amenities include an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, a rooftop sundeck, laundry facilities, reserved parking and 24-hour security. The building is close to all that Virginia Beach has to offer, including family-friendly Ocean Breeze Waterpark and Virginia Aquarium, as well as a range of dining and shopping options, and events held throughout the year along the boardwalk.
Dolphin Run’s rental units will be featured on vacatia.com, as well as through third-party booking platforms leveraging Vacatia’s proprietary rental management systems.
About Vacatia:
In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its management services to more than 65 timeshare and condominium associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, which rely on it for rental and resale services. Vacatia’s products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and finance needed property renovations. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale and property management services, as well as its subscription membership, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
