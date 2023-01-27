Author Freddie Floyd Jr.’s New Book "The MENtal Fight of Your Life" is an Engaging Tool for Becoming a Better Partner in One's Relationship Through a Connection with God
Recent release “The MENtal Fight of Your Life,” from Covenant Books author Freddie Floyd Jr., is a faith-based read that lays the groundwork to transform one's relationship and work towards a place of mutual trust and respect with one's partner. In order to do this, Floyd Jr. shares how one can refocus their relationship on God in order to connect with each other on a higher level.
Chico, CA, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Freddie Floyd Jr., a veteran of the U.S. Army whose hobbies include having an open dialogue about the Word of God, traveling, watching sports, and spending time with family, has completed his new book, “The MENtal Fight of Your Life”: a profound discussion of what it takes for a man and woman to work together towards a healthy and Godly relationship.
“The word love means different things to different people, depending on your background,” writes Floyd Jr. “To love with God’s love in your marriage, you need to be connected to Him and joined spiritually to your spouse. To have a great relationship, there needs to be a high level of respect on the part of both partners. Couples who are less intentional and accomplished in this area will find that their lack of respect holds their partnership down to a lower level of well-being.
“There are some simple steps one can take to stop habituated patterns that are disrespectful and replace them with more responsible ways of relating. Whether your relationship has just begun or you’ve been together for years, we all want a healthy, mutually satisfying relationship with the one we love. You can choose what kind of relationship you will have. It is within your reach! Of course, some of it has to do with picking the right person in the first place. You need to look for random acts of consideration and kindness. Men, know your role or position when presenting yourself to a young lady, and ladies, have quality standards.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Freddie Floyd Jr.’s new book is a helpful guide for relationships at any stage to get on the right path towards a higher level that places the Lord and His love at its center. Readers can discover how to be a better partner in order to uplift one’s relationship by putting in the proper work and having the right intentions.
Readers can purchase “The MENtal Fight of Your Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
