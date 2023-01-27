Author Freddie Floyd Jr.’s New Book "The MENtal Fight of Your Life" is an Engaging Tool for Becoming a Better Partner in One's Relationship Through a Connection with God

Recent release “The MENtal Fight of Your Life,” from Covenant Books author Freddie Floyd Jr., is a faith-based read that lays the groundwork to transform one's relationship and work towards a place of mutual trust and respect with one's partner. In order to do this, Floyd Jr. shares how one can refocus their relationship on God in order to connect with each other on a higher level.