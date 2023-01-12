The Professional Dodgeball League Announces Its Launch

The Professional Dodgeball League (PDBL) was founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Adam Majewski with investor and advisor Tom Austin. The 12 PDBL teams will feature the best 96 dodgeball players in the United States, competing on national television. Learn more about the best and only professional dodgeball league and register to try out as a player at prododgeball.com.