PMG Assists Technology Client MadHat Media to Seek Investment Funds & Strategic Alliance Partners

Innovation is abundant in the Technology sector, although few have the potential to redefine industry standards. MadHat Media is driving change to crack the Internet’s toughest problem. One that the big players downplay and prefer not to address. The company is seeking funds to drive their growth plans and introduce technology solutions focused on the MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) target segment. This represents an initial $350 Million opportunity-base and is currently Leaderless.