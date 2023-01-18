Author Russ Seel’s New Book, "The Longest Half Inch," is a Faith-Based Read Encouraging Believers to See All God Wants of Them in Their Lives
Recent release “The Longest Half Inch,” from Covenant Books author Russ Seel, is a spiritual read reminding Christians that God has a plan and purpose for each and every one of them and that there is more to life than their earthly lives.
Westerville, OH, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Russ Seel, a career accountant who worked to provide technology to nursing homes, has completed his new book, “The Longest Half Inch”: a faith-based read on God’s plan.
Seel shares, “May you feel the love, presence, and tranquility of God, and may your love relationship with Him continue to grow throughout your life and beyond!
“A key question: What has God designed and placed us on this earthly journey to learn and/or do? Are your/my heart and action true to that calling? If so, are we being faithful to becoming what God created each of us individually to be?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Russ Seel’s new book reminds Christians that there is more to them than earthly life and that they must stay their path and be true to their greater purpose.
Readers can purchase “The Longest Half Inch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
