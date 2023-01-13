Connie D. Taute Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
El Dorado, AR, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Connie D. Taute of El Dorado, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field mental health.
About Connie D. Taute
Connie D. Taute is a licensed professional counselor, a licensed alcohol/drug addiction counselor, and an internationally certified advanced alcohol & drug counselor. She works for ARC in Fayetteville, Arkansas, helping individuals who struggle with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, mood disorders, and substance abuse.
With five years of experience in substance use disorder counseling, Connie specializes in helping clients overcome drug addiction. Connie enjoys working with adults who are working on themselves. She has experience working in community outreach and outpatient services and employs psycho educational, cognitive behavioral and person-centered therapy counseling styles.
“I enjoy assisting clients, listening to them with empathy and compassion, and helping them help themselves to recover from substance abuse,” said Taute.
Connie obtained her Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Walden University in 2018 and her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology.
In her spare time, Connie enjoys doing family activities with her three children and six grandchildren.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
